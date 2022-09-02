Ford sales surge 27.3% in August as F-150 Lightning sets record
Sep. 02, 2022
- Ford (NYSE:F) reported strong U.S. sales growth for the month of August as the all-time favorite SUVs sales rose 47.7% to 71,201 units over a year-ago.
- The Michigan-based automaker reported that total vehicle sales increased 27.3% year over year, growing to 158.09K units sold in the month. That contrasts with relatively subdued 4.8% sales growth- the overall industry recorded.
- Ford's retail sales rose 29.7% where more than half of sales came from previously placed orders.
- Electric vehicle sales expanded four-fold during the month, outperforming the competitors' EV segment roughly sitting at a 60% growth rate for the month.
- The automaker posted sales of 65,446 pickups in August up 8% from a year ago, led by the growing demand for FSeries, Ranger and Maverick.
- Hybrids saw a increase of 9% during the month. That takes Ford's share of the hybrid vehicle segment to 13% year-to-date, up 3.3% Y/Y, placing Ford second to only Toyota this year in hybrid vehicle sales.
- F-150 and Maverick hybrids totaled 47,091 trucks through August – up 87.6% year-to-date over a year ago.
- “F-Series was America’s best-selling truck, best-selling hybrid truck and bestselling electric truck with F-150 Lightning in August. Ford’s overall electric vehicle portfolio expanded four--fold in August, while conquesting from competitors at a rate over 60 percent. The all-new electric F-150 Lightning had its best month since launch, while sales of our gas engine lineup grew 25%, electric vehicles 307% and hybrids achieved a new August sales record with 7,302 vehicles sold.” – Andrew Frick, vice president, Sales, Distribution & Trucks, Ford Blue.
