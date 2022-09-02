Factory orders unexpectedly fall in July, shipments rise slightly

Sep. 02, 2022

  • July Factory Orders: -1.0% to $548.5B vs. +0.2% consensus and +1.8% in June (revised from +2.0%). That's the first monthly decline after nine straight months of increases.
  • Factory orders (excluding transportation): -1.2% M/M to $459.3B vs. +0.9% prior (revised from +1.4%).
  • Shipments: -0.9% to $545.5B, the first drop after 16 months of increases.
  • Unfilled orders: +0.7% to $1,126.7B.
  • Inventories: +0.1% to $802.0B.
  • The inventories-to-shipments ratio was 1.47 vs. 1.46 in the prior month.
  • On Thursday August ISM Manufacturing PMI reading was unchanged at 52.8, still stronger than expected.
  • Editor's note: An earlier version had erroneous numbers for shipments in third bullet and inventories in fifth bullet.

This was corrected on 09/02/2022 at 10:11 AM. Corrects figures for shipments and inventories in third and fifth bullets, respectively.

