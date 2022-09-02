One day after Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) shares plunged almost 34%, the identity software company received the equivalent of a backhanded compliment from Guggenheim analyst John Difucci.

Before U.S. stock market opened on Friday, Difucci lifted his rating on Okta (OKTA) to neutral from sell. On the plus side, Difucci said "the opportunity in front of the company is massive, and in some cases, untapped."

And, that was about it for the good news.

Difucci described Okta (OKTA) as "a company in disarray", with multiple issues weighing on its operations, and potential ability to grab that "massive" opportunity ahead of it.

Among the issues Difucci cited were Okta's (OKTA) 2021 acquisition of Auth0 for $6.5B, the integration of which Difucci said "is not going well." Difucci also said Okta's (OKTA) sales force attrition "is at historically high levels," new product launches have been delayed, and on a broader level," there have been a slew of negative headlines around security incidents.

Difucci added Okta (OKTA) isn't being helped by the fact that co-founder and Chief Operating Officer Frederic Kerrest has taken a year-long sabbatical, and Chief Product Officer Diya Jolly is leaving the company.

"When it rains, it pours," Difucci said.

Okta (OKTA) shares rose 5% Friday. Wall Street analysts and Seeking Alpha authors both currently have a buy rating on Okta's (OKTA) stock, which Seeking Alpha's quant systems, which consistently outperforms the stock market, gives the company's shares a hold rating.