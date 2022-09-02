Arqit Quantum stock slides 12% ahead of voluntary lock-up expiration
Sep. 02, 2022 10:13 AM ETArqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) stock fell as much as 12.4% on Friday ahead of the Sept. 3 deadline for expiration of voluntary lock-up deals by shareholders holding ~105.9M shares.
- Of the shares subject to lock-up deals, 61.3M shares are held by ARQQ officers, directors and employees. These are subject to black out period restrictions and can't be traded till after ARQQ reports results for the year ending Sept. 30.
- 19.5M shares are held by two institutional investors, each of which have a representative on ARQQ's board, and 16.8M shares are held by three institutional investors that were early investors in the company.
- The remaining 8.3M shares are held by four individuals.
- Shares of ARQQ declined 70.4% YTD.
- ARQQ is at high risk of performing badly due to inferior profitability and decelerating momentum vs. other IT stocks, according to SA Quant rating system.
