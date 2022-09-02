Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) is preparing to resume gas supplies tomorrow as planned through a major pipeline to Europe, Reuters reported, citing two sources familiar with the plan. Gas futures fell as much as 16% in Europe.

The Russian energy giant had suspended the Nord Stream pipeline to Germany for three days for maintenance. Before the halt, the pipeline was operating at 20% capacity. Deliveries will start at 1 a.m. GMT.

European officials have worried that Gazprom won’t restart deliveries when the company shuts Nord Stream for maintenance. They see the cuts as Russia’s way of retaliating against European countries that support Ukraine in the war.