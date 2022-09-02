Pfizer/BioNTech seek to revoke patent infringement claims by CureVac over COVID vaccine
Sep. 02, 2022 10:38 AM ETCureVac N.V. (CVAC), BNTX, PFEBy: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- German biotech BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) and U.S. partner Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) have filed proceedings in a high court in England seeking judgement that their blockbuster mRNA-technology based COVID-19 vaccine does not infringe on two of CureVac's (NASDAQ:CVAC) European patents.
- The companies filed the proceedings in the Patents Court, High Court of England & Wales, BNTX said in a regulatory filing.
- CureVac (CVAC), a local rival to BNTX, in July said it had filed a lawsuit in Germany over the infringement of certain intellectual property rights related to BNTX and PFE's vaccine, called Comirnaty.
- "The COVID-19 vaccine is based on BioNTech’s proprietary mRNA technology and was developed by both BioNTech and Pfizer," BNTX asserted in Friday's filing.
- CVAC had said that it would not seek an injunction or resort to legal action that could disrupt the production and sales of the vaccine.
- Pfizer in late July had said that Comirnaty had added direct sales and alliance revenues worth $8.9B to its overall revenue in Q2.
