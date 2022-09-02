Kohl's jumps on report of $2B offer for real estate
Sep. 02, 2022
- Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) rose 7.7% on a report that private equity firm Oak Street Real Estate made an offer to buy as much as $2 billion of property from the department store chain.
- Oak Street offered between $1.5 billion and $2 billion to buy real estate and the two sides have met in the last couple days to talk about a possible transaction, according to a Reuters report. No certainty that a deal will be reached.
- The report comes after Kohl's ended a potential deal to be sold to Vitamin Shoppe owner Franchise Group (FRG) in early July and announced that it's board had ended it strategic review process. Kohl's shares had plunged almost 50% before Friday after failing to sell itself.
- Earlier this year some reports said that Oak Street was expected to offer financing for potential buyers of Kohl's (KSS). Oak Street was first reported to be possibly interest in bidding for KSS real estate back in December.
