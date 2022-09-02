Sportsman's Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) stock rose ~5% on Sept. 2 after Q2 results surpassed analysts' estimates, but the company's Q3 outlook is seen below estimates.

For Q2 ended July 30, net sales declined ~3% to $351M, but managed to beat estimates by ~$12.73M. Same store sales declined -9.4% Y/Y.

SPWH said the decline in Q2 sales was due to lower demand across most product categories as the company began to see the impact of consumer inflationary pressures and recessionary concerns. This decrease, however, was partially offset by the opening of 12 new stores since July 31, 2021.

Piper Sandler analyst said that the SPWH was able to beat expectations due to unforeseen demand increase in firearms and ammo. But noted that demand remains "challenged" as seen by the Q3 sales guidance, Bloomberg reported citing analyst Peter Keith.

Sportsman's Warehouse expects Q3 net sales to be in the range of $345M to $365M (Consensus Revenue Estimate for Q3 is $378.65M) anticipating that same store sales will be down 17% to 12% Y/Y. The company expects adjusted EPS to be between $0.24 and $0.32 (Consensus EPS Estimates for Q3 is $0.41).

Meanwhile, Lake Street analyst Mark Smith cut the firm's price target on SPWH to $17 from $19 and maintained a Buy rating after Q2 results exceeded the high end of guidance as the company "managed a difficult retail environment well in Q2."

However, the analyst noted that SPWH will see continued headwinds going ahead in H2 and provided Q3 forecast which was below his expectations. Smith added that the level of conservativism was "prudent," but noted that the company beat its guidance in two of the last three quarters.

"We delivered another strong quarter of operating results despite the challenging economic environment, exceeding the high end of guidance," said Sportsman's Warehouse President and CEO Jon Barker.

Adjusted EPS declined -18.18% Y/Y to $0.36 but managed to exceed analysts expectations.

Adjusted EBITDA declined to ~$30.63M, compared to ~$35.22M in Q2 2021. Meanwhile, net income fell by -17.5% Y/Y to $14.61M.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses increased by +1.2% Y/Y to $97M.

The company ended Q2 with net debt of $84.8M, consisting of $6M cash and $90.8M in borrowings outstanding.

Buyback: During Q2, the company bought back 5.3M common shares, worth $52.1M. As of the end of Q2, the company had $22.9M of remaining capacity under its authorized repurchase program.

Outlook:

"Despite the macroeconomic headwinds, we remain in a solid financial position, with healthy overall inventory levels and a strong balance sheet," said Sportsman's Warehouse CFO Jeff White.