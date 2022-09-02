Oxford Industries stock falls 9% despite raised guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) stock fell as much as 9.2% to its lowest in over 5 weeks on Friday despite the firm raising its 2022 outlook in its Q2 earnings report.

Investors appear to be profit booking after OXM shares' recent rally, with the stock posting its biggest monthly gain this year last month.

KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained its Overweight rating as higher-end customers, along with strong brands and footprint that benefits from strong travel trends, will continue to insulate OXM from macro headwinds in retail.

The brokerage raised its price target on OXM to $120 from $110 (potential upside of 17.2% to last close), which implies 11.3x 2023E P/E.

KeyBanc also raised its FY22 and FY23 estimates to reflect OXM's revised outlook and increased confidence in OXM's ability to navigate headwinds.

"OXM is well positioned for the current environment... unlike most peers, OXM noted that demand remained strong to date," analyst Noah Zatzkin wrote in a note to clients.

KeyBanc's rating is in line with bullish sell-side ratings, but SA Quant rated the stock Hold.

OXM raised its 2022 guidance, projecting adj. EPS of $9.85-$10.10 on net sales of $1.30B0-$1.33B.

Q3 adj. EPS is expected to be $0.90-$1.05 (consensus estimate of $1.02) on net sales of $270M-$280M (vs. consensus estimate of $271.22M).

Shares of OXM have fallen 3.5% YTD.