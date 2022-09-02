DXP Enterprises announces acquisition of Sullivan Environmental Technologies
Sep. 02, 2022 11:30 AM ETDXP Enterprises, Inc. (DXPE)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) has completed the acquisition of Sullivan Environmental Technologies, keeping the financial terms of the transaction undisclosed.
- This is the 4th acquisition in 2022 for DXP Enterprises and the 11th acquisition since Q4 2020, as DXP continues to expand its offering within the water and wastewater markets.
- Sullivan, which distributes and manufactures pumps, valves, controls, and process equipment, reports sales and adjusted EBITDA for the last twelve months ending July 31, 2022, of ~$4.4M and $1.6M, respectively.
- "Sullivan as well as DXP, continue to perform in today’s dynamic market and we look forward to their contribution in DXP’s Q3. Sullivan provides DXP with exceptional sales expertise that will enhance our efforts and our ability to collaborate and serve our customers," said David R. Little, Chairman and CEO.
