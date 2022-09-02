Iamgold files for $500M securities offering
Sep. 02, 2022
- Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) has filed for an offering of $500M worth of securities.
- The filing enables the gold miner to make offerings of common shares, first preference shares, second preference shares, debt securities, warrants, subscription receipts, or any combination thereof, of up to US$500M over the next 25 months in Canada and the U.S.
- Net proceeds from any such offerings may be used to, among other things, fund ongoing operations and capital expenditures, including the construction and development of the Côté Gold project, reduce the level of outstanding indebtedness from time to time, fund other discretionary capital programs, and for general corporate purposes.
- Shares of IAG have popped over 5%
- On Thursday, gold prices sunk to six-year lows and silver slid to its lowest in more than two years, in an environment of a strengthening dollar and rising global bond yields.
