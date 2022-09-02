Tilly's shares fall on both-line miss, dim forecast

Sep. 02, 2022 11:43 AM ETTilly's, Inc. (TLYS)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor

Bearish stock financial, bear market chart falling prices down turn from global economic and financial crisis.

coffeekai/iStock via Getty Images

  • Tilly's (NYSE:TLYS) shares slid 9% on Friday after the downbeat earnings guidance fell well below consensus alongside the miss reported for second quarter.
  • Guidance: The California-based retailer said it expects third quarter's earnings per share to be in the range of $0.05 to $0.11 vs. consensus of $0.21
  • Net Sales is expected to range between $165-$170M vs. initial consensus of $173.46M; while comparable net sales is expected to decline 18% to 21%.
  • Operating income to be in the range of approximately $1.9M to $4.6M.
  • Q2 2022 Highlights: Revenue of $168.3M (-16.7% Y/Y) missed consensus by $2.5M. Total comparable net sales, including both physical stores and e-commerce, decreased by 16.4% Y/Y.
  • That breaks down to physical stores revenue of $137.1M (-16.7% Y/Y) and e-com sales of $31.2M (-16.4% Y/Y).
  • The company ended the second quarter with 242 total stores compared to 244 total stores over a year ago.
  • Gross profit was $52M with margin of 30.9% vs. 37% in Q2 2021.
  • Operating income was $5.2M, or 3.1% of net sales, compared to $26.4M, or 13.1% of net sales, last year.
  • GAAP EPS of $0.13 missed consensus by $0.03.
  • Quarter-end cash and marketable securities stood at $116.4M while no debt outstanding.
  • On buyback front, Tilly's has repurchased 987,427 shares worth $9M under the program and is authorized to repurchased up to an additional 1,012,573 shares by mid-March 2023.
  • Rating Update: Roth Capital lowered its price target to $9 from $10, implying a upside of 22.78% from stock's last close.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.