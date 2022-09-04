Stablecoin demand is declining again, resulting in the crypto equivalent of quantitative tightening, said Morgan Stanley International analyst Sheena Shah in a recent note to clients.

Stablecoins are digital currencies that are designed to be pegged to a fiat currency such as the U.S. dollar. The two with the biggest market caps are USD Coin (USDC-USD) and Tether (USDT-USD).

"The availability and demand for stablecoins is an indicator of liquidity in the crypto markets and a sign of the size of the demand to increase crypto leverage," she said in a note dated Aug. 30, 2022. "It was the rise of leverage that fueled the 2020/21 bull market."

The combined market capital of USDT and USDC has fallen ~10% from its peak in April. And while there was a brief pause in mid-August, it has resumed its decline, Shah said.

During the bitcoin (BTC-USD) bear market this year, "the ups and downs of USD Coin (USDC-USD) market capitalization growth appear to lead the ups and downs in bitcoin's price by two months," she said. That may be because crypto institutions are using USDC for borrowing to buy other cryptocurrencies.

She warns against using that observation as a trading signal "as the historical relationship is volatile, has outliers (BTC rally in June) and not a long history."

In chart below, the blue line is USDC market cap and the yellow line is BTC market cap:

Source: CoinMarketCap.com

So what should investors watch? She points out that the cryptocurrency market remains sensitive to expectations for central bank tightening, especially on the U.S. Federal Reserve. And, in general, bitcoin (BTC-USD) trades as a speculative risky asset, with a high correlation with the equity market.

"In the crypto world we keep an eye on whether leverage in the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem is building again, but so far we have seen little evidence of that," Shah wrote. Price action in ether (ETH-USD) will also be closely tracked as the crypto approaches the Ethereum blockchain shift to proof of stake, the "Merge", in mid-September.

While traditional financial institutions have been announcing forays into the cryptoverse, note that most of the announcements focus on offering trading or transactional services, rather than buying cryptocurrency itself, she said.

