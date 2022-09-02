Amylyx plunges 28% after FDA briefing documents on ALS drug
- Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX), a company focused on neurodegenerative diseases, lost ~28% in value on Friday after the FDA posted briefing documents ahead of an advisory committee meeting scheduled for next week on its candidate for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis AMX0035.
- The shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA), a developer focused on another neurological disease called Friedreich’s ataxia, have also come under pressure in reaction.
- Sep. 07 AdCom meeting will be the second review the FDA’s independent experts will conduct on the drug after a negative vote in March.
- However, the FDA extended the review period of AMLX’s new drug application (NDA) for AMX0035 by three months to analyze additional data extending the PDUFA date to Sep. 29 from the original date of Jun. 29.
- However, the agency has questioned a post hoc analysis of additional data noting that it was highly correlated with the primary analysis. “Therefore, it does not appear that this data can be considered independent confirmatory evidence as it uses the same data as the primary analysis,” the agency opined in the latest staff documents.
- The FDA also noted that Canadian regulators, who have already issued conditional approval for AMX0035 in ALS, rely “on promising evidence rather than substantial evidence” in granting such an authorization.
- In March, AMLX shares witnessed sharp volatility after the FDA released briefing documents ahead of the first AdCom meeting.
