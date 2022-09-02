Earnings week ahead: GameStop, Nio, Zscaler, DocuSign, Kroger and more

A holiday-shortened schedule marks the first full week of September, leading to a limited number of earnings reports due to come out. Still, the market will receive a smattering of eagerly anticipated results, including updates from Chinese electric automaker Nio (NIO), pandemic favorite DocuSign (DOCU), meme stock GameStop (GME) and grocery giant Kroger (KR).

Elsewhere, Coupa Software (COUP), Zscaler (ZS) and American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) are also slated to unveil their latest financial figures. Below is a curated rundown of earnings reports due in the week of September 5 to September 9.

Monday, September 5

US markets closed in observance of the Labor Day holiday.

Tuesday, September 6

Coupa Software (COUP)

Coupa Software (COUP) will update investors on its fiscal first quarter results after the bell on Tuesday. Lately, shares of the San Mateo-based software company have rebounded by a double-digit percentage from their mid-June low. Still, this recent upswing has only moderated a dismal 2022, with the stock remaining over 75% below its 2021 peak.

Analysts have generally revised their expectations upward heading into the quarter, per Seeking Alpha data. Still, there are cautious voices in the Wall Street community. RBC downgraded the stock due to its "disproportionately recession-prone" position. Analyst Rishi Jaluaria cut his rating on the stock to a Sell-equivalent, advising clients that the company's financial profile is "unattractive.” Elsewhere, the company expanded its footprint in Latin America during the quarter.

● Consensus EPS Estimates: $0.09

● Consensus Revenue Estimates: $203.99M

● Earnings Insight: Coupa has beaten EPS and revenue estimates in 8 straight quarters

Also reporting: National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ), GitLab (GTLB), and UiPath (PATH)

Wednesday, September 7

Nio, Inc. (NIO)

Chinese EV manufacturer Nio Inc. (NIO) will post its second quarter financial update prior to the market open on Wednesday. While shares remain down significantly from their 52-week peak of $44.27, the stock has enjoyed an over 50% rebound lately. This has taken shares off of a 52-week low reached this spring amid COVID-related lockdowns in China.

Even with the recent upswing, analyst Victor Dergunov remains bullish, telling clients to buy the stock before “everyone else does.” He acknowledged delisting concerns but called the stock “remarkably cheap” compared to US competitors.

● Consensus EPS Estimates: $ -0.20

● Consensus Revenue Estimates: $1.41B

● Earnings Insight: Nio has exceeded EPS estimates in 3 of the past 8 quarters, beating revenue expectations in 6 of those reports.

GameStop (GME)

Meme stock GameStop (GME) is due to report after the close on Wednesday. In line with its reputation as a Reddit favorite, the stock has been exceptionally volatile in the past year with a 52-week trading range between $19.40 and $63.92.

Analyst Daniel Jones has called the upcoming earnings report as a “big day” but remains skeptical about the stock’s near-term prospects, saying “absent some remarkable change, shares of the company deserve to be trading far lower than where they are right now.”

● Consensus EPS Estimates: $ -0.42

● Consensus Revenue Estimates: $1.27B

● Earnings Insight: Gamestop has exceeded EPS estimates in just 2 of the past 8 quarters, exceeding revenue expectations in 5 of those reports.

Also reporting: American Eagle Outfitters (AEO), Torrid Holdings (CURV), and Dave & Buster’s (PLAY)

Thursday, September 8

Zscaler (ZS)

Zscaler (ZS) will report its earnings after the bell on Thursday. Despite lots of attention for cybersecurity services, shares of the San Jose-based cloud security company have fallen nearly 50% since the start of 2022. BTIG downgraded the stock shortly before the quarterly report as its independent field checks suggest limited upside.

Still, the Wall Street analyst consensus on the name remains a “Strong Buy,” according to Seeking Alpha data. Analyst Michael Wiggins De Oliveira ranks among the bulls, saying that the company will benefit from a lack of exposure to the slowing European economy and the longer-term demand for cybersecurity over time.

● Consensus EPS Estimates: $0.21

● Consensus Revenue Estimates: $305.56M

● Earnings Insight: Zscaler has beaten EPS and revenue expectations in 8 straight quarters.

DocuSign (DOCU)

DocuSign (DOCU), which received significant investor attention during the pandemic, will post its earnings update after the market close on Thursday. This will represent the first report since the departure of former CEO Dan Springer.

In the company’s June earnings report, EPS fell uncharacteristically short of expectations while guidance proved a significant disappointment. Shares dropped over 20% on the news.

Heading into Thursday’s report, UBS analyst Karl Keirstead issued a cautious note to investors, anticipating another guide down to come. Analysts overall have grown far more cautious on the stock, with 17 downward EPS revisions coming in the 90 days prior to the earnings release.

● Consensus EPS Estimates: $0.42

● Consensus Revenue Estimates: $602.38M

● Earnings Insight: DocuSign has beaten EPS estimates in 7 of the past 8 quarters and exceeded revenue expectations in 8 straight quarters.

Also reporting: Zumiez (ZUMZ), MasterCraft Boat Holdings (MCFT), Gaotu Techedu (GOTU), Casey’s General Stores (CASY), and Smith & Wesson Brands (SWBI)

Friday, September 9

Kroger (KR)

The largest supermarket chain in the US in terms of sales is due to announce results before the opening bell on Friday. Kroger’s (KR) defensive profile has helped it outperform major indices in 2022, marking an over 6% gain in the first 8 months of the year. That compares to an over 17% drop for the S&P 500.

In the 90 days prior to its earnings results, revenue and EPS estimates have each seen 19 upward revisions. Still, the consensus rating on Wall Street remains a “Hold” as concerns on consumer behavior remain top of mind for many analysts.

For example, Wells Fargo analyst Edward Kelly downgraded the stock to “Sell” after its June report. “Grocers have been operating in arguably the best environment in history, but these days seem numbered,” he warned clients. “We fear that rising elasticity/channel shift as consumers become stretched starts to yield margin pressure just as inflation decelerates.”

● Consensus EPS Estimates: $0.79

● Consensus Revenue Estimates: $34.19B

● Earnings Insight: Kroger has exceeded EPS estimates in 8 straight quarters, rising above revenue expectations in 6 of those quarters

Also reporting: ABM Industries (ABM)