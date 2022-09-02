Coupa Software Q2 2023 Earnings Preview
Sep. 02, 2022 12:26 PM ETBy: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Coupa Software (COUP) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.09 (-65.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $203.99M (+13.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, COUP has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 21 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 17 downward.
