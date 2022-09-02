Smartsheet gains 12% on Q2 estimates beat
Sep. 02, 2022 12:29 PM ETSMARBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Smartsheet (SMAR) shares rallies nearly 12% as the Co.’s strong quarterly results demonstrated the value customers are seeing from their core platform and premium capabilities.
- Calculated billings were $205.6 million, representing Y/Y growth of 44%, with Dollar-based net retention rate at 131%.
- Total gross margin was 82%; Q2 subscription gross margin was 87% and continued to expect gross margin for FY '23 to remain above 80%.
- Overall, operating loss was negative $16.1M or minus 9% of revenue, which represents a 5% point sequential margin improvement.
- The number of all customers with annualized contract values of $100K or more grew to 1,220, an increase of 63% Y/Y and ACV of $50K or more grew to 2,738, an increase of 48% Y/Y.
- Q3 Outlook: Revenue to be in the range of $193-194M vs. consensus of $196.32M; non-GAAP operating loss to be in the range of $21-$19M and non-GAAP net loss per share to be between $0.16-$0.15 vs. consensus of -$0.15.
- 2023 Outlook: Billings are expected to be in the range of $870-880M representing growth of 32% to 33%; revenue to be $750-$755M vs. consensus of $756.01M representing growth of 36% to 37%; services to be 7% of total revenue and the Co. is improving its non-GAAP operating loss to be in the range of $75-$65M with non-GAAP net loss per share to be between $0.56-$0.49 vs. consensus of -$0.63.
- “With ARR approaching three quarters of $1B and revenue growth in the high 30s, I believe our value proposition positions us to deliver long term durable growth, with improving margins and outsized cash flows.” said Pete Godbole, CFO.
- Previously: Smartsheet Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.10 beats by $0.10, revenue of $186.7M beats by $6.14M (Sept. 1)
