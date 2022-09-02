BYD Company falls after Berkshire Hathaway sells more shares

Sep. 02, 2022 12:40 PM ETBYD Company Limited (BYDDF) By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

BYD Company Limited (OTCPK:BYDDF) fell 6.58% in Friday afternoon trading after Berkshire Hathaway sold shares of the Chinese electric vehicle giant for the second time in less than a week.

Per regulatory filings, Berkshire unloaded another 1.7M shares and has now sold roughly 1.4% of its total BYD holdings. Berkshire still owns a stake of about 19% of BYD. Looking ahead, it is unclear if the share block sales will continue or not.

Earlier in the day, BYD Company (OTCPK:BYDDF) reported on August new energy vehicle sales.

Comments (3)

