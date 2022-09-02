Amazon is following through on its pledge to rationalize warehouse space

Sep. 02, 2022

  • Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has pulled back on plans for dozens of facilities across the U.S. as the e-commerce giant appears to be adjusting to growth expectations, according to Bloomberg.
  • Consulting firm MWPVL International estimated Amazon (AMZN) has either already shuttered or killed plans to open 42 facilities. Those facilities represent almost 25M square feet of usable space. In addition, AMZN is said to have has delayed opening an additional 21 locations, totaling about 28M square feet.
  • The development is not a complete shocker, with CEO Andy Jassy having pledged to reel in some of the aggressive expansion plans fired off during the pandemic era.
  • Amazon (AMZN) is still seeing strong sales growth and reportedly increasing its e-commerce market share.

