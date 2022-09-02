Stanley Black & Decker falls to new 2-1/2-year low

  • Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) fell as much as -2.5% intraday on Friday to hit a fresh 2-1/2-year low of $85.48 as investor concerns about the economy continue to weigh on the toolmaker's stock.
  • SWK partly bounced back to trade at $87 by 12:45 p.m. ET, off 0.8% on the session. It has fallen 55% since the beginning of the year, compared with a 12% drop for the S&P 500 Index.
  • SWK disappointed investors in July when it reported that Q2 net income had dropped 81% from a year earlier to $87.6 million. The company also slashed its full-year earnings guidance from $9.50-$10.50 a share to $5-$6 on slower demand from consumers.
  • Seeking Alpha contributor Keyanoush Razavidinani has a Buy rating on SWK based on the stock’s price compared with its intrinsic value. Columnist Bela Lakos rates SWK as a Hold because of concerns about how economic conditions will affect revenue.

