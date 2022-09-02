Gazprom will keep Nord Stream closed after finding oil leak
Sep. 02, 2022
- Russia's Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) on Friday said it won't reopen a major gas pipeline to Europe as planned because of a new technical problem. The gas turbine at a compressor station near St. Petersburg was found to have an oil leak, Reuters reported.
- The Russian energy giant had suspended the Nord Stream pipeline to Germany for three days for maintenance. Before the halt, the pipeline was operating at 20% capacity. Deliveries will start at 1 a.m. GMT.
- European officials have worried that Gazprom won’t restart deliveries when the company shuts Nord Stream for maintenance. They see the cuts as Russia’s way of retaliating against European countries that support Ukraine in the war.
