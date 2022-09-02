Samsung confirms data breach including personal information
- Samsung (OTCPK:SSNLF) (OTCPK:SSNNF) confirmed it suffered a data breach that touched on personal information this summer - the second such confirmation by the company in 2022.
- The company said it discovered the incident in late July, and established that customer data was compromised Aug. 4.
- "We have taken actions to secure the affected systems, and have engaged a leading outside cybersecurity firm and are coordinating with law enforcement," the company said in a brief statement.
- The incident didn't touch on Social Security numbers of credit/debit card numbers, Samsung said, but "in some cases, may have affected information such as name, contact and demographic information, date of birth, and product registration information." Affected information varies by customer, it said.
- In March, Samsung (OTCPK:SSNLF) (OTCPK:SSNNF) was subject to a breach that leaked nearly 200 GB of data for its Galaxy devices.
