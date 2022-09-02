UiPath Q2 2023 Earnings Preview
Sep. 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETUiPath Inc. (PATH)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- UiPath (NYSE:PATH) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, September 6nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.11 (-1200.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $230.68M (+18.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, PATH has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 19 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 5 downward.
Comments