Guidewire Software Q4 2022 Earnings Preview
Sep. 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETGuidewire Software, Inc. (GWRE)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, September 6nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.01 (-102.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $229.63M (+0.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GWRE has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 5 downward.
