Paramount says 'Top Gun' sequel sets digital launch record

Sep. 02, 2022 1:23 PM ETParamount Global (PARA), PARAABy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor

Paramount Studios Water Tower

mixmotive/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Top Gun: Maverick is again soaring to new heights, according to studio Paramount (NASDAQ:PARA) (NASDAQ:PARAA), which says the film is the all-time best-seller in digital sell-through for a first week of release.

The Tom Cruise movie is 2022's top-grossing picture, having drawn nearly $693M in domestic receipts and a hefty $1.42B on a worldwide basis.

The powerful first digital week also already made it one of the top 20 digital releases of all time, Paramount says, though it's not providing figures.

Top Gun: Maverick may hit another odd milestone over the weekend. With an increasingly deadening box office for new releases, the aviation adventure has an outside chance to return to No. 1 despite hitting its 15th weekend of theatrical release - some unheard-of longevity in the 2022 business.

The rampaging success of the movie showed up in Paramount's last earnings report, where it noted filmed entertainment revenue more than doubled year-over-year.

