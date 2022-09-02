German pharmaceutical company Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF) (OTCPK:BAYRY) and its subsidiaries have agreed to pay $40M to settle claims over the alleged use of kickbacks and false statements related to three drugs, the Department of Justice announced on Friday.

The settlement resolves two “whistleblower” lawsuits filed by Laurie Simpson, an ex-employee of Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF) who worked in its marketing department.

The litigations filed in the District of New Jersey centered on the company’s marketing practices and promotional strategies for antibiotic Avelox, anti-cholesterol agent Baycol, and Trasylol, a drug used to control bleeding in certain cardiac surgeries.

“As alleged in the complaints, Bayer – one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the world – engaged in a series of unlawful acts, including paying kickbacks to doctors and hospitals, marketing them off-label, and downplaying their safety risks,” remarked U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey, Philip R. Sellinger.

Per the terms of the settlement, Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF) will pay ~$38.9M to the U.S. and ~$1.1M to the 20 states and the District of Columbia where the company is accused of submitting false claims to the Medicare and Medicaid Programs. Simpson will receive ~$11M from the proceeds.

