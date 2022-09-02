Aurora Innovation soars 18% after CEO floats potential sale to Apple, Microsoft

Sep. 02, 2022 1:39 PM ETAurora Innovation, Inc. (AUR)AAPL, MSFT, GM, TSLA, GOOGLBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor1 Comment

Self Driving Car

3alexd/iStock via Getty Images

  • Self-driving company Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) jumped 18% after a report the company' CEO laid out potential scenarios for the company including a possible sale to Apple (AAPL) or Microsoft (MSFT).
  • Aurora (AUR) CEO Chris Urmson, who co-founded the self driving firm after running Google's (GOOGL) self-driving car project, was outlining potential scenarios for the company due to worsening market conditions, according to a Bloomberg report, which cited a company memo.
  • The CEO also outlined taking the company private, spinning off or selling assets or a small capital raise, Bloomberg reported, citing a memo from early last month. Aurora (AUR) has a market cap of $2.43 billion.
  • Aurora (AUR) confirmed the memo to Bloomberg and said the company is looking at ways to keep competitive in a tough market.
  • Aurora (AUR) went public in November after completing a de-spacing transaction and the shares have plunged almost 80% since. Aurora competes in the same self-driving tech space as Argo AI, General Motors' (GM) Cruise, Tesla (TSLA) and Google's (GOOGL) Waymo.

Comments (1)

