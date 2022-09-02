Catalyst watch: Key events for Apple, Moderna, Nike and Bausch + Lomb
Catalyst Watch - a breakdown of some of next week's actionable events that stand out.
Monday - September 5
- All day - The U.S. stock market is closed for observance of the Labor Day holiday.
- All day - OPEC+ will meet to discuss potential output cuts. Ahead of the meeting, OPEC+ revised estimates and said it now sees demand lagging supply by 400K barrels per day vs. a prior expectation of 900K bpd. The producer group expects a market deficit of 300,000 bpd in its base case for 2023. Analysts thinks U.S. WTI crude oil (CL1:COM) and Brent crude (CO1:COM) prices could see a jolt if any surprises come out of the meeting.
Tuesday - September 6
- Volatility watch - Options trading volume has jumped on Bright Green Corporation (BGXX) and Ares Capital (ARCC). Short interest remains at a high level on electric vehicle stocks EVgo (EVGO), Blink Charging (BLNK), and Workhorse Group (WKHS). Social media interest on Addentax Group Corp. (ATXG) is sky-high after a series of dizzying moves.
- All week - The conference schedule includes the Citi Global Technology Conference, the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference, the Goldman Sachs 29th Annual Global Retailing Conference, the Bank of America Media, Communications and Entertainment Conference, the Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference, the Evercore ISI 2nd Annual Technology, Media & Telcom Conference, the KBW Insurance Conference, the Citi BioPharma Conference, and the Bank of America Gaming & Lodging Conference.
- All day - The three-day Code Conference will begin. Alphabet (GOOG) CEO Sundar Pichai, Amazon (AMZN) CEO Andy Jassy, Apple (AAPL) CEO Tim Cook, Snap CEO Evan Spiegel, Mark Cuban , California Governor Gavin Newsom and U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg are some of the scheduled speakers.
- 9:00 a.m. Hippo Holdings Inc. (HIPO) will hold an Investor Day event with updates on the company's financial outlook and operating strategy.
Wednesday - September 7
- All day - Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp (CRHC) will hold an extraordinary meeting to vote on the deal to combine with Allwyn Entertainment AG. The Gary Cohn-led firm has a backstop agreement with PPF Group to help acquire the lottery, entertainment, and digital gaming operator.
- 9:45 a.m. HubSpot (HUBS) will holds its analyst day event with a full day's worth of talks from top management. Shares of HubSpot have rallied in the past following its analyst day event.
- 9:45 a.m. Shopify (SHOP) CFO Amy Shapiro will take part in a fireside chat at the Citi Global Technology Conference. Shares of Shopify (SHOP) have been active in the past during similar conference appearances.
- 12:00 p.m. Trimble (TRMB) will provide in-depth overview of the company's Connect & Scale strategy and related business and financial objectives.
- 1:00 p.m Apple (AAPL) will hold its annual big September event during which the new iPhone 14 lineup is expected to be revealed. Product news on Apple Watches and the new AirPods Pro is also anticipated. Over the last five years, shares of Apple have been a slight outperformer compared to the broad market in the week before its products events, but have gently underperformed tech benchmarks on average for the week after the event.
- 2:00 p.m The Federal Reserve will release the Beige Book update.
- 4:30 p.m Erasca (ERAS) will host a research and development day with a focus on the company’s ERAS-007 ERK1/2 inhibitor and ERAS-601 SHP2 inhibitor in advanced solid tumors. Shares of Erasca have rallied in the past after ERAS-007 data was released.
- Postmarket - GameStop (GME) will report earnings with options trading implying a swing up or down of 16%. Shares of GameStop rose 10% the last time the retailer spilled numbers. Another stock with an elevated level of short interest, Academy Sports And Outdoors (ASO), will also report earnings. Options trading is implying a 9% swing for ASO after the report drops.
Thursday - September 8
- All day - Oral arguments are scheduled in the Department of Justice's lawsuit to block UnitedHealth's (UNH) planned purchase of Change Healthcare (CHNG) in October.
- All day - The IPO lockup period expires on a certain block of Bausch + Lomb (BLCO) shares for early investors.
- 7:15 a.m. Digital World Acquisition (DWAC) shareholders are scheduled to vote on whether they want to extend the SPAC's ability to do a transaction by another year to September 8, 2023.
- 7:15 a.m. The European Central Bank will release a policy decision statement. The ECB decision has more drama than normal with economists not in full agreement if the rate hike will be 50 basis points or 75 basis points.
- 9:00 a.m. Moderna (MRNA) will host its virtual R&D Day with presentations from top execs and clinical team leaders. Looking to the future, Bank of America thinks Moderna’s nucleic acid expertise could be the key for the company to generate the highest returns long-term for investors.
- 9:00 a.m. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings (CCO) will hold an investor day event.
- 9:00 a.m. Procter & Gamble (PG) will present at the Barclays Consumer Staples Conference.
- 9:10 a.m. Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell will appear for a talk at the Cato Institute Annual Monetary Conference. It is a light week of FOMC speakers which may increase the focus on the Powell appearance.
- 10:30 a.m. Coca-Cola Company (KO) CEO James Quincey will present at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference.
- 11:00 a.m. Shareholders with Hemisphere Media Group (HMTV) will vote on the acquisition offer from Searchlight Capital.
- 1:00 p.m. D.R. Horton (DHI) will hold an investor day event with the theme "Where Tech Connects." The company plans to update on its sales growth strategy, as well as the financial model and outlook.
Friday - September 9
- All day - Tapestry (TPR) will host an Investor Day event with a focus on the company’s long-term strategic initiatives and financial outlook.
- 8:00 a.m. Nike (NKE) will hold its annual shareholder meeting. The items up for a vote include the normal executive pay package proposal and a more controversial proposal to pause sourcing of cotton and other raw materials from China until the U.S. government Business Advisory on forced labor in Uyghur Region is lifted or rescinded. Nike's (NKE) board has advised shareholders to vote against the proposal, noting that it does not directly source cotton or raw material.
