August's jobs report shows labor market slowing back to trend, economist says

August's jobs report showed that July's blowout number of 528K jobs added (more than twice than had been expected) was a fluke, Glassdoor Senior Economist Daniel Zhao told Seeking Alpha in an interview.

"Today's jobs report shows that the jobs market is slowing back to trend," he said. The U.S. economy added 315K in August, the Department of Labor estimated, compared with the 293K expected. "This month was pretty close to where expectations were."

The unemployment rate unexpectedly rose to 3.7% from 3.5%, but it rose for "good reasons", he said, chiefly, because more people came back into the workforce.

The labor force participation rate increased to 62.4% in August from 62.1% in July, with the prime age workforce (25-54) rate increasing to 82.8% vs. 82.3% in February of 2020. "So that's really encouraging."

That improvement wasn't across all demographics, though. The labor force participation rate for Black workers fell for the third straight month, Zhao pointed out. It fell to 61.8% in August from 63.0% in May.

During the month, wage gains "decelerated quite a bit month-over-month," he said. That should be a relief to the Federal Reserve, as it shows no sign of a wage-price spiral. The average hourly earnings rose 0.3% M/M in August to $32.36, down from the 0.5% M/M increase in July.

"Overall, I think the Fed feels the report indicates a soft landing is still in the cards," Zhao said. "The Fed is going to continue to raise rates. Inflation is still very high. In terms of how this might change the trajectory or rate increases, I think that's not obvious. I would say the Fed is more likely to rely on the inflation numbers to guide rate increases than the labor market data because of how high inflation continues to be."

So essentially, there's nothing in the August report that would change the Fed's path. However, traders are reducing the probability of a 75 basis-point rate increase to 58.0% vs. 75.0% a day earlier, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

The central bank will certainly be looking at consumer price index and personal consumption expenditures numbers. July PCE numbers came out last week, showing a 6.3% Y/Y increase, in line with expectations, and core PCE rising 4.6%, just under the 4.7% consensus, were still far above the Fed's inflation target of 2%.

August CPI numbers will be released on Sept. 13, before the Fed's next meeting on Sept. 20-21. The consensus estimates for August CPI currently stands at +8.7% Y/Y and for core CPI, which excludes energy and food, at +6.1%.

"The labor market is slowing. We're seeing that across a host of indicators, so it's not just the job gains number, but looking at job openings, even when we listen to employees and employers, we're hearing that the market is cooling, though still very hot."

For example, in talking with recruiters, they're saying a candidate last year at this time would about five offers, and "this year a candidate may have two to three offers, instead," he Zhao said.

While the higher unemployment rate isn't a worry for now, "if we continue to see an increase in the unemployment rate in coming months, that would be red flag," he said.

On Wednesday, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said she expects the central bank will need to boost its key rate to over 4% and keep it there for all of 2023

Advisor Perspectives' Jill Mislinski takes a deep dive into the nonfarm payrolls numbers.