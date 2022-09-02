Kaltura stock rises 4% after board rejects Panopto's unsolicited offer

  • Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) stock rose 4.3% on Friday after the firm rejected Panopto's unsolicited offer, saying it "significantly undervalues" the company.
  • The board said the bid is not in the best interests of shareholders.
  • "We believe strongly in our strategy and ability to generate substantial long-term value for shareholders, as well as in our outlook for returning to profitable growth, and have recently taken cost-reduction and re-organization measures to accelerate it," KLTR's board said in a statement.
