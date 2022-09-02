Trump SPAC Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ:DWAC), which is taking his social media platform Truth Social public, rose 6.9% after seven straight days of declines, amid news that Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is bringing conservative-leaning app Parler back to its Play Store.

Parler agreed to modify its app to moderate content and remove posts that may incite violence, Google said in a statement Friday, according to media reports, including Bloomberg. Parler had been banned from the Play Store since January 2021.

DWAC shares may be moving in sympathy after an Axios report on Tuesday that Truth Social hasn't been allowed to be on Google's Play Store due to concerns on content moderation. Axios also reported today that a source told the publication that Truth Social is working on its android app so it can meet Google's rules and may be on the Play Store soon.

Truth Social in a statement on Wednesday that it has "continuously worked in good faith" with Google (GOOGL) to ensure that the Truth Social android app complies with Google’s policies without compromising its "promise to be a haven for free speech."

The positive move in Digital World (DWAC), which has plunged 51% this year, comes ahead of vote for an extension on its deal with Trump's social media company on Tuesday.

DWAC shareholders are scheduled to vote on whether they want to extend the SPAC's ability to do a transaction by another year to Sept. 8, 2023. DWAC has warned previously that if the deal isn't extended, the SPAC may be forced to liquidate.

Dear Readers: We recognize that politics often intersects with the financial news of the day, so we invite you to click here to join the separate political discussion.