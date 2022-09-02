Yogurt maker Chobani files to withdraw IPO
Sep. 02, 2022
- Yogurt maker Chobani (CHO) on Friday requested to withdraw its initial public offering (IPO) that it had initially filed for in November last year and then had delayed further amid unfavorable market conditions.
- Chobani in its November filing for an IPO had revealed that it generated revenue of $1.2B for the nine-month period ended Sept. 2021 and saw a net loss of $24M.
- The company had originally planned to go public late last year with a targeted valuation of $7B to $10B and under the proposed ticker symbol "CHO".
- However, the company reportedly postponed the IPO plans until at least the latter half of this year amid a volatile market environment and the departure of several top executives.
- "The Company has determined not to pursue, at this time, the contemplated initial public offering... the Company confirms that no securities have been sold," Chobani said in a regulatory filing.
- The yogurt maker did not provide any further details on the reasons for the IPO withdrawal.
