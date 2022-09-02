Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) jumped 11% Friday, a sharp rebound for a tech stock that slid Thursday heading into its second-quarter earnings report (by more than 7%), and fell even further postmarket Thursday after cutting its outlook.

The company did beat expectations for Q2, though, and pulling back its outlook due to a tougher macroeconomic environment was seen as fully expected by analysts.

Guggenheim's John DiFucci is bullish on the stock and said "We simply see this as appropriate guidance," while Needham's Scott Berg says the macro pressures that led to cutting guidance are largely in line with peer software-as-a-service names that have European exposure.

BMO Capital Markets agreed, saying the "results were solid and its guide reasonable" even if there are ongoing concerns about the pace of profit growth at the company.

Morgan Stanley cut its price target to $62 from $68 - still implying 81% upside - noting that the strong quarter was "offset by macro headwinds causing a significant 2H23 billings cut," but noted "margin outperformance and focus on efficiency" protected guidance for free cash flow to break even.

The firm is positive on Smartsheet's long-term potential and notes the attractive valuation at the moment.

For more on earnings, dig into Seeking Alpha's transcript of Smartsheet's earnings conference call.