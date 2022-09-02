FTC to appeal antitrust ruling on GRAIL acquisition

Sep. 02, 2022

  • The Federal Trade Commission intends to appeal an administrative law judge’s ruling that the acquisition of cancer test developer GRAIL by Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) would not undermine competition, Reuters reported Friday, citing the agency.
  • FTC Director of the Bureau of Competition Holly Vedova had also said on Thursday the agency might challenge the ruling in which the judge rejected the regulator’s position that the $7.1B deal will not hurt competition in the market for multicancer early detection tests.
  • In 2021, the company declared the completion of the GRAIL acquisition despite ongoing regulatory challenges in the U.S. and Europe. The European Commission is expected to issue its decision on the ILMN-GRAIL antitrust case by Sep. 12.
