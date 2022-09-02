Active drilling rigs in the U.S. fell by five to 760, which is still 53% more than year-ago levels, according to energy services firm Baker Hughes.

The oil-rig count declined by nine, the most since September last year, to 596. That total matched levels from early last month.

Gas rigs increased by four to 162, the highest in three years.

Oil rigs in the Permian Basin declined by seven to 337.

