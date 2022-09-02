Burcon NutraScience falls 23% postmarket on delisting of stock from Nasdaq Capital Market

scattered yellow peas on a wooden background, top view

Sanny11/iStock via Getty Images

  • Burcon NutraScience (NASDAQ:BRCN) stock slid 23.1% postmarket on Friday after the firm said it will delist its shares from Nasdaq Capital Market.
  • BRCN shares will be suspended from trading on the exchange on or about Sept. 12.
  • The company in Apr. received a Nasdaq notice indicating that it was not in compliance with the minimum bid price rule.
  • BRCN's management believes it will not be able to regain compliance by the Sept. 28 deadline and a plan for share consolidation would be of no benefit.
  • The company's stock will continue to be listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
  • BRCN is exploring listing its stock on either the OTC Pink Open Market or the OTCQB.
  • The firm said its auditors PricewaterhouseCoopers resigned, effective Sept. 1, and will therefore postpone its annual shareholder meeting, which was to be held on Sept. 14.
  • PwC confirmed there were no "reportable events" or "unresolved issues".
  • BRCN shares have dropped 55.9% YTD.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.