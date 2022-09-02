Ideanomics GAAP EPS of -$0.57, revenue of $114.08M
Sep. 02, 2022 4:15 PM ET
- Ideanomics press release (NASDAQ:IDEX): FY GAAP EPS of -$0.57.
- Revenue of $114.08M (+326.3% Y/Y).
- Gross profit for 2021 was $23.2 million which represented a Gross Margin of 20.4%. Gross profit for 2020 was $2.1 million.
- We expect revenues from EV to continue to grow as we consolidate our recent acquisitions and subsidiaries for our financial results for the full year of 2022 moving forward.
- "In 2021, Ideanomics transformed through several acquisitions, and this enabled us to pursue our vision of becoming the first integrated provider of commercial electrification solutions, which is what the customer is searching for," said Alf Poor, CEO of Ideanomics.
- Shares +4.78%.
