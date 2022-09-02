Ra Medical receives non-compliance letter from NYSE
Sep. 02, 2022 4:31 PM ETBy: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Ra Medical Systems (RMED) said it had received a notice from the NYSE American that the company’s securities have been selling at a low price per share for a substantial period of time.
- The Company’s continued listing is predicated on it effecting a reverse stock split of its common stock or otherwise demonstrating sustained price improvement within a reasonable period of time, which the NYSE American has determined to be no later than February 28, 2023, the company said.
- The NYSE American acknowledged that the Company has filed a definitive proxy statement to hold a Special Meeting of Stockholders on September 20, 2022, seeking stockholder authorization of a reverse stock split at a ratio of between 1-for-20 and 1-for-50.
