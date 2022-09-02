Recreational vehicle sales expected to be in line with expectations for 2022
- According to Baird consumer recreational vehicle shipments forecast report, its is expected that 2022 will have 487-510K shipments and for 409K-429K in 2023.
- At the midpoint, the 2022 RVIA forecast is at 499K, in line with our industry assumptions, while the 2023 forecast is 419K, slightly above our forecast of 400K.
- "Record shipments in the first half of 2022 have allowed dealerships to replenish inventory and dealers are now managing through their inventory and planning out for 2023. This new forecast projects 2022 to be the second or third best year on record for RV shipments and projects 2023 to be in line with our 10-year average, which is considerably above our 20 and 30-year numbers. For decades our industry has seen ebbs and flows, yet we’ve seen continuous overall shipment growth for more than 40 years as RVing remains a popular option for consumers who are looking for the freedom to travel while also controlling their costs." said RVIA CEO Craig Kirby added.
- Sector watch: Camping World (CWH), Thor Industries (THO), LCI Industries (LCII) and Winnebago (WGO), Patrick Industries (PATK)
