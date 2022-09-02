Vitru acquires education platform Rede Enem for R$3M
Sep. 02, 2022 4:44 PM ETVitru Limited (VTRU)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) said Friday it acquired education platform Rede Enem for R$3M.
- The deal amount comprises R$1.5M that was paid in cash, and an earnout of up to R$1.5M that can be paid within 24 months on meeting targets.
- Rede Enem is among the biggest preparatory courses channels in terms of users and views on YouTube for the National Secondary Education Examination in Brazil.
- This exam is part of the criteria for the selection process in the University for All Program, Student Financing Program and scholarships in private educational institutions.
