Industrials stocks end week lower as market indexes slide

Sep. 02, 2022

Female manuel workers team working on the production line in factory

serts/E+ via Getty Images

Large-cap stocks in the industrials sector fell on Friday to end the week lower.

Among companies that are part of the Dow Jones Industrials Index, chemical company Dow (DOW) declined 9.5% for the five-day period. Aircraft maker Boeing (BA) fell 7.7% on the week.

The Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI) ended the week with a 3.5% decline for the lowest close since July 28.

The Nasdaq (COMP.IND) -3.8%, the S&P 500 (SP500) -2.8% and Dow (DJI) -2.4% ended lower on the week.

Aug 26

Sep 2

Five-Day Change

BA

$164.53

$151.82

-7.7%

CAT

$191.92

$180.83

-5.8%

DOW

$54.46

$49.31

-9.5%

HON

$193.06

$186.89

-3.2%

MMM

$128.74

$121.65

-5.5%

