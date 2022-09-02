Why did Aurora Innovation stock boom today? CEO floats possible sale to Apple, Microsoft

Self-driving company Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) soared 15% after a report that the CEO laid out potential scenarios for the company including a possible sale to Apple (AAPL) or Microsoft (MSFT).

Aurora (AUR) CEO Chris Urmson, who co-founded the self-driving firm after running Google's (GOOGL) self-driving car project, was outlining potential scenarios for the company due to worsening market conditions, according to a Bloomberg report, which cited a company memo.

The CEO also outlined taking the company private, spinning off or selling assets or a small capital raise, Bloomberg reported, citing a memo from early last month. Aurora (AUR) has a market cap of $2.43 billion.

Aurora (AUR) confirmed the memo to Bloomberg and said the company is looking at ways to keep competitive in a tough market.

Aurora (AUR) short interest is 3.86%.

Aurora (AUR) went public in November after completing a de-spacing transaction, and the shares have plunged almost 80% since. Aurora competes in the same self-driving tech space as Argo AI, General Motors' (GM) Cruise, Tesla (TSLA) and Google's (GOOGL) Waymo.