SPAC Mudrick Capital Acquisition to dissolve

  • SPAC Mudrick Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:MUDS) said Friday it will dissolve and liquidate as it did not complete a business combination within the required time.
  • MUDS will redeem all outstanding class A shares issued as part of the units sold in its IPO, effective as of business close on Sept. 12.
  • The SPAC expects the per-share redemption price to be ~$10.16.
  • The redemption amount will be paid on or before Sept. 23.
  • MUDS expects its shares to stop trading before business open on Sept. 13.
  • There will be no redemption rights or liquidating distributions with respect to MUDS' warrants, which will expire worthless.
  • MUDS' sponsor, directors and management waived their redemption rights with respect to their founder shares.
  • The SPAC in Jun. announced an agreement to take jewelry retailer Blue Nile public, but terminated the deal last month.

