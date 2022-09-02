Amazon receives FTC request for more information about One Medical deal
Sep. 02, 2022 5:28 PM ETBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Amazon (AMZN) disclosed that it received a request for additional information from the Federal Trade Commission related to its planned $3.9 billion purchase of One Medical (ONEM).
- The FTC received a so-called "second request" from the FTC on Friday, according to an 8-K filing.
- Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) agreed to acquire One Medical (ONEM), an operator of a membership-based primary care platform for $18/share in July.
- Recall in late July Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) urged the FTC to investigate the purchase due to concerns about patient data. Hawley also expressed his concerns about Amazon's (AMZN) ability to potentially dominated the primary care market through its purchase of One Medical.
