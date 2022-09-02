HIVE Blockchain establishes $100M at-the-market equity program

Sep. 02, 2022 5:29 PM ETHIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE:CA), HIVEBy: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

Mining rig

South_agency/E+ via Getty Images

  • HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) on Friday said it had entered into an at-the-market offering agreement with H.C. Wainwright.
  • As per the agreement, H.C. Wainwright may from time to time sell shares of the company of up to $100M.
  • HIVE said it plans to use the net proceeds of the at-the-market equity program, if any, to mainly support the growth of its blockchain mining operations.
  • HIVE said that H.C. Wainwright would be paid a cash commission of 3.0% on the aggregate gross proceeds raised under the equity program in connection with its services.
  • HIVE stock +2.1% to $4.89 after hours.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.