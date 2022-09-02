HIVE Blockchain establishes $100M at-the-market equity program
Sep. 02, 2022 5:29 PM ETHIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE:CA), HIVEBy: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) on Friday said it had entered into an at-the-market offering agreement with H.C. Wainwright.
- As per the agreement, H.C. Wainwright may from time to time sell shares of the company of up to $100M.
- HIVE said it plans to use the net proceeds of the at-the-market equity program, if any, to mainly support the growth of its blockchain mining operations.
- HIVE said that H.C. Wainwright would be paid a cash commission of 3.0% on the aggregate gross proceeds raised under the equity program in connection with its services.
- HIVE stock +2.1% to $4.89 after hours.
