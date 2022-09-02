CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) and Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) are higher postmarket Friday after news that the stocks will be joining the S&P 500 as part of quarterly rebalancing.

CoStar (CSGP) is 6.3% higher after hours, while Invitation Homes (INVH) is up 6.5%.

They're replacing PVH (PVH) and PENN Entertainment (PENN) in the S&P 500, respectively. PVH is -0.2% while PENN is +0.6%.

In the bumping, PVH and PENN head to the S&P MidCap 400, where they will replace Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) and Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) respectively. HPP is +4.2% and MCY +3.5% after hours.

Those two stocks get a bump down to the SmallCap 600, where they are botting out American Public Education (APEI) and eHealth (EHTH), each no longer considered representative of the small-cap market space. APEI is -5.4% in response, while eHealth is -5.5%.

In other moves, Dynatrace (DT) and Annaly Capital Management (NLY) are moving into the MidCap 400. DT is +5.7% after hours, while NLY is +2.1%.

There they will be replacing American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) and Minerals Technologies (MTX), which are headed to the SmallCap 600. AEO is +2.8% after hours; MTX is +5.1%.

AEO and MTX are bumping CalAmp (CAMP) and Glatfelter (GLT) from the SmallCap 600 respectively. CalAmp is -5.7% postmarket, while Glatfelter is -5.7%. And Outfront Media (OUT) is joining the SmallCap 600, replacing Fossil Group (FOSL). Outfront is +7% after hours, while Fossil is -7.2%.

A final shuffle sees Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) moving into the megacap S&P 100, where it will bump DuPont de Nemours (DD), which will stay in the S&P 500.

All the moves are effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, Sept. 19.