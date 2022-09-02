Hemisphere Media receives new offer ahead of shareholder vote

Sep. 02, 2022 6:01 PM ETHemisphere Media Group, Inc. (HMTV)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

Connected puzzle pieces with the acronym M&A. Merger and acquisition in business

cagkansayin/iStock via Getty Images

Hemisphere Media (NASDAQ:HMTV) said it received a new takeover offer ahead of Thursday shareholder vote for its $7/share sale to Searchlight Capital Partners.

HMTV received a non-binding proposal from unidentified "Company E" on Friday to purchase the company for for $7.25 in cash and $1.75 in the form of registered, freely tradeable shares of publicly traded common stock of the combined post-transaction company, according to an 8-K filing.

The Hemisphere Media (HMTV) special committee had a video conference on Friday to discuss the bid with its advisors and discussed the "difficulty" that Company E was having in getting financing for a deal, according to the filing.

The disclosure comes after Hemisphere (HMTV) disclosed in late June it received offers above the $7/share deal it agreed to with Searchlight Capital Partners. HMTV received a takeover offer for $9/share on June 3 from undisclosed Company E and it received an offer of $8/share from undisclosed Company F on June 7.

Standard General, which is in the process of buying broadcast television company Tegna (TGNA) for $8.6 billion, was one of the higher bidders, according to Dealreporter item last week.

The Dealreporter article also said that Hemisphere Media (HMTV) shareholder opposition to its $7/share takeout was said to be increasing ahead of a shareholder vote.

The higher offer comes as Edenbrook Capital LLC, an HMTV holder, in June said that the equity value of its going private deal should be at least $16-$23 per share.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.