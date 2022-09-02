Israel Englander and his Millennium fund disclose 5.2% passive stake in MacroGenics

Sep. 02, 2022 6:01 PM ETMacroGenics, Inc. (MGNX)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

Wall Street sign post in front of Stock Exchange building in New York, USA

ozgurdonmaz

  • Famed hedge fund manager Israel "Izzy" Englander and his Millennium Management fund revealed a 5.2% stake in MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX), sending shares of the small-cap biopharmaceutical company up 6.4% after hours on Friday.
  • The passive stake was disclosed in a 13G filing with the U.S. SEC on Friday.
  • According to the filing, Englander, Millennium Management LLC and Millennium Group Management LLC picked up a 5.2% passive stake each.
  • Rockville, Md.-based MGNX develops cancer medications. It has several products in various stages of clinical development, and has partnered with companies such as China's Zai Lab (ZLAB) and U.S. based ImmunoGen (IMGN).
  • Englander founded Millennium in 1989 with $35M, according to Forbes, which pegs his real time net worth at $11.3B. The fund now manages nearly $53B in assets.

