The week ending Sept. 2 saw marginal gains, barring Xometry (in this segment) which led the gainers, as the broader market saw red. Meanwhile, ZIM extended losses and took the top decliner spot again.

The S&P 500 saw losses for the third week in a row (-3.22%) with all 11 sectors being in the in the red. YTD, the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) is -17.42%. The Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI) also declined for the third week straight (-3.52%). YTD, XLI is -12.90%.

The top five gainers in the industrial sector (stocks with a market cap of over $2B) all gained more than +1% each this week. However, YTD, only one out of these five stocks is in the green.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) +13.30%. The Derwood, Md.-based company's stock gained throughout the week, barring Aug. 31 (-4.05%). Xometry, which provides a marketplace for manufacturing goods, is the only stock among this week's top five gainers, which is in the green YTD, +2.24%. The SA Quant Rating on the shares is Hold, which takes into account factors such as valuation and profitability, among others things. The rating is in contrast to the average Wall Street Analysts' Rating of Buy, wherein 3 out of 8 analysts tag it as a Strong Buy.

Ryanair (RYAAY) +4.30%. The Ireland-based airline's August traffic hit an all time high with 16.9M passengers. YTD, RYAAY has shed -28.89% the most among this week's top five gaienrs. The SA Quant Rating on the stock is Buy, with Profitability having a factor grade of B+, while Valuation with a factor grade of B-. The average Wall Street Analysts' Rating tags RYAAY as Strong Buy, wherein 4 out of 4 analysts give the stock a Strong Buy rating.

The chart below shows YTD price-return performance of the worst five decliners and XLI:

IAA (IAA) +3.49%. The Westchester, Ill.-based marketplace operator for used cars may have seen minor gains this week but YTD, the stock has declined -26.23%. The SA Quant Rating on the stock is Hold, with Profitability carrying a factor grade of B+ and Growth with F score. The average Wall Street Analysts' Rating differs and tags IAA as Strong Buy, wherein 5 out of 8 analysts consider the stock as Strong Buy.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (ZTO) +2.61%. The Chinese logistics services provider has an average Wall Street Analysts' Rating of Strong Buy, with an Average Price Target of $36.17, with 16 out of 22 analysts seeing it as a Strong Buy. The SA Quant Rating on ZTO is Buy, with Valuation having a factor grade of D+ and Growth with a score of B. YTD, the shares have fallen -5.77%.

GFL Environmental (GFL) +1.52%. The Canadian company has average Wall Street Analysts' Rating of Buy, with 8 out of 14 analysts tagging the stock as Buy. The rating is in contrast to the SA Quant Rating of Hold, with Profitability carrying a factor grade of B+ and Valuation with an F factor grade. YTD, the stock has declined -24.17%.

This week's top five decliners among industrial stocks (market cap of over $2B) all lost more than -11% each. YTD, four out of five of these stocks are in the red.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) -16.37%. The Israeli shipping company was the top decliner for the second week in a row, after it went ex-dividend on Aug. 26, and declined throughout this week. Investors seem to have gone bearish from bullish on the container shipping stock as shipping rates may be headed towards a slowdown. YTD, ZIM has shed -41.68% and was among the worst five decliners in June. Earlier in the week, ZIM signed a 10-year agreement with Shell worth more than $1B to supply 10 liquefied natural gas-fueled vessels.

The SA Quant Rating on the stock is Hold, with Valuation having a factor grade of A+ but Growth with a factor grade of F. The average Wall Street Analysts' Rating concurs and tags the stock as Hold, wherein 5 out of 7 analysts see it as Hold.

AeroVironment (AVAV) -14.63%. The Arlington, Va.-based drone maker's stock declined throughout the week too amid the tough week for the broader market. AVAV, however, was among the top five gainers two weeks ago and was among the best five performing industrial stocks (in this segment) in H1 (+32.90%). YTD, AVAV has gained +33.66%, the only stock among this week's worst five which is in the green for this period.

The SA Quant Rating on the stock is Hold, with Valuation and Growth, both carrying a factor grade of D. The average Wall Street Analysts' Rating differs, tagging AVAV as Buy, wherein 2 out of 6 analysts see it as a Strong Buy.

The chart below shows YTD price-return performance of the worst five decliners and XLI:

Enovix (ENVX) -13.68%. The Fremont, Calif.-based battery maker pared off gains made last week when it was the top gainer. The stock has seen significant ups and downs — having swung to gains following its quarterly earnings results but swapping places among top five gainers and losers since then. YTD, ENVX has shed -28.78%. The average Wall Street Analysts' Rating on ENVX is Strong Buy, wherein 5 out of 6 analysts tag the stock as a Strong Buy. The SA Quant Rating concurs with a Strong Buy rating of its own, with Growth having a factor grade of B+ and Momentum with a score of A+.

Nikola (NKLA) -12.17%. The stock declined throughout the week and was back among the worst five performers after three weeks. Earlier this week, The Phoenix-based electric vehicle maker disclosed an exchange offer to buy all outstanding shares of Romeo Power, to follow acquisition announcement of August 1, a week where the stock had gained.

NKLA was among the worst five industrial stocks (in this segment) in H1 (-51.82%), and the No. 1 decliner in Q2 and June. YTD, the stock has fallen -46.61%, the most among this week's worst five performers. The SA Quant Rating and the average Wall Street Analysts' Rating concur, with a Hold rating on NKLA.

Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) -11.38%. The Wichita, Kan.-based aero-defense company too saw its stock fall throughout the week. YTD, the stock has declined -33.16%. The SA Quant Rating on the stock is Strong Sell, with Profitability having a factor grade of D+ and Growth with a score of F. The average Wall Street Analysts' Rating differs completely with a Strong Buy rating, wherein 8 out of 14 analysts tag it as a Strong Buy.