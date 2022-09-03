Veritas Capital buys Chromalloy from Carlyle for $1.6 billion - Reuters

Sep. 03, 2022 2:20 PM ETThe Carlyle Group Inc. (CG)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • Private equity firm Veritas Capital Fund Management LLC has agreed to buy an aerospace and aeroderivative aftermarket company, Chromalloy Gas Turbine LLC from Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) for more than $1.6B, including debt, Reuters reported Friday.
  • Chromalloy will be Veritas Capital’s latest acquisition in the aerospace and defense sector. In 2015, Veritas acquired aircraft maintenance company StandardAero Aviation for approximately $2B and sold it to Carlyle for over $5B in 2018. Veritas sold engineering company Alion Science and Technology to Huntington Ingalls Industries for $1.65 billion in cash in 2021.
  • Carlyle (CG) and Veritas did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

